Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $18.27 Million Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 478,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,073 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.05% of BCE worth $18,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 21,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company increased its position in shares of BCE by 2.3% during the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 13,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in BCE by 0.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 42.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BCE shares. TD Securities cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

BCE opened at $39.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $48.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.17 and its 200 day moving average is $39.99.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

