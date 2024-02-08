Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Plans $0.54 Quarterly Dividend

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%.

TRI opened at C$200.99 on Thursday. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of C$151.86 and a 12 month high of C$205.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$195.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$182.05. The firm has a market cap of C$91.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94.

In other Thomson Reuters news, Director Linda Walker sold 4,101 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.26, for a total value of C$546,499.26. In other Thomson Reuters news, Director Linda Walker sold 4,101 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.26, for a total value of C$546,499.26. Also, Director Kriti Sharma sold 5,000 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$142.84, for a total transaction of C$714,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at C$32,853.20. Insiders sold 27,923 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,396 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TRI shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$222.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$180.00 to C$201.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$201.00 to C$211.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$133.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$185.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$185.29.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

