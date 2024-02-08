Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Announces $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th.

Spectrum Brands has a payout ratio of 37.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Spectrum Brands to earn $3.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.2%.

Spectrum Brands Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE SPB opened at $79.96 on Thursday. Spectrum Brands has a 1-year low of $56.69 and a 1-year high of $85.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 1.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.77 and a 200-day moving average of $77.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.33. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 61.72%. The company had revenue of $740.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Spectrum Brands’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spectrum Brands

In other news, CEO David M. Maura purchased 20,000 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.41 per share, with a total value of $1,328,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 744,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,435,006.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO David M. Maura purchased 20,000 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.41 per share, with a total value of $1,328,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 744,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,435,006.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ehsan Zargar purchased 1,053 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.50 per share, with a total value of $70,024.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,670,097.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spectrum Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,104,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,192,000 after purchasing an additional 87,333 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,805,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,540,000 after acquiring an additional 43,252 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 194.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,514,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,369,000 after acquiring an additional 999,459 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,206,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,913,000 after acquiring an additional 396,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 683,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,606,000 after acquiring an additional 14,304 shares during the last quarter.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

