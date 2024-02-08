Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.
Stingray Digitl Stock Performance
Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$82.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$82.30 million.
