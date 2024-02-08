Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Increases Dividend to $0.48 Per Share

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.477 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.
Equity LifeStyle Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 96.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Equity LifeStyle Properties to earn $3.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.79 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.1%.
Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance
NYSE:ELS opened at $66.52 on Thursday. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $74.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.02. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.71.
Several research analysts recently commented on ELS shares. Bank of America cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.61.
We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.
