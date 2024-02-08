Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:PHT)

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.

Pioneer High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years.

Pioneer High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHT opened at $7.40 on Thursday. Pioneer High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $7.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.97.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer High Income Fund

Pioneer High Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Pioneer High Income Fund by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 683,114 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 73,430 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Pioneer High Income Fund by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 414,879 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,369,000 after buying an additional 108,556 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Pioneer High Income Fund by 375.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,748 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 190,088 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Pioneer High Income Fund by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 208,137 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 40,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its position in Pioneer High Income Fund by 372.7% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 183,999 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 145,070 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

