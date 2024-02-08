Nordson Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.68 (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th.

Nordson has increased its dividend by an average of 20.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 61 years. Nordson has a dividend payout ratio of 25.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Nordson to earn $11.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.

Nordson Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $255.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.00. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $202.57 and a fifty-two week high of $265.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $251.80 and a 200-day moving average of $238.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total value of $728,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nordson news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total transaction of $728,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 3,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.34, for a total value of $875,390.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,596.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,118 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,920 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nordson

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Nordson by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 69,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,517,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Nordson by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,415,000 after acquiring an additional 9,518 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Nordson by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 34,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in Nordson by 368.0% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Featured Stories

