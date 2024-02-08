DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $66.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.47, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.53. DuPont de Nemours has a 12 month low of $61.14 and a 12 month high of $78.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.24.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 154.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DD

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 28,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.