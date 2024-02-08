Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Decreased by William Blair

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report released on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Edwards Lifesciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.75 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on EW. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.56.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 1.9 %

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $86.61 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $60.57 and a 12 month high of $94.87. The stock has a market cap of $52.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $2,190,097.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at $334,745.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $2,190,097.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,745.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $567,993.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,925.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 132,283 shares of company stock worth $9,714,586. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,148,938,000 after acquiring an additional 15,384,593 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $658,390,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 440.0% in the third quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 3,510,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860,000 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $168,519,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 655.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,325,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,502,000 after buying an additional 2,017,801 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

