Acala Token Price Hits $0.11 (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. Acala Token has a total market capitalization of $102.12 million and approximately $12.58 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acala Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000237 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Acala Token has traded 35.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004618 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00015957 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00015290 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,775.07 or 1.00050325 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00010684 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.96 or 0.00192075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Acala Token Profile

Acala Token is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 962,499,997 coins. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,499,997 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.09662512 USD and is up 1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $5,618,755.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

