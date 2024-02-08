Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,055 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $19,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $745,861,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,694 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 124,281.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,285 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,306 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 489.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,151,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,016,000 after purchasing an additional 955,688 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $163,795.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,130.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,116.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $163,795.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,130.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,139,405 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTS. BNP Paribas began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.78.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $197.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $90.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.03 and a 12 month high of $201.92.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.16%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

