Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 112.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,994 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $16,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 11.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,459,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,997,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,930 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,502,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,548,247,000 after acquiring an additional 83,368 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 104.0% in the third quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 14,416,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $980,756,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348,746 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,000,291,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 3.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,815,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $846,712,000 after purchasing an additional 212,233 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Sempra
In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $2,421,677.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Sempra Price Performance
Shares of SRE opened at $70.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. Sempra has a one year low of $63.75 and a one year high of $80.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.55 and its 200-day moving average is $71.96.
Sempra Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.03%.
Sempra Profile
Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.
