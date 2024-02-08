Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 575,006 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,551 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $20,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in GSK in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in GSK by 271.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in GSK by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

GSK Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:GSK opened at $42.02 on Thursday. GSK plc has a one year low of $33.20 and a one year high of $42.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.64.

GSK Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.3564 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. GSK’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GSK shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,730.00.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading

