Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Rede Wealth LLC

Rede Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,949 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.2% of Rede Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 318.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 95.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.53.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $102.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.39. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $120.70. The firm has a market cap of $405.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

