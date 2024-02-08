First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Stock Holdings Raised by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,292,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,591 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.39% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $20,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FPE. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 264.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $190,000.

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $17.04 on Thursday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $18.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.30.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

