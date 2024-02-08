Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 14,851 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 401,885 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 14,851 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $19,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $41.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $40.47 and a 12 month high of $64.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.88.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

