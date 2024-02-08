Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $17.95 Million Position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 783,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,029 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 1.03% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF worth $17,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 96.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 13,431 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 25.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 21.1% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 17,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 192,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 15,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $749,000.

Shares of CGGO opened at $27.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.66 and a 200 day moving average of $24.37. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.35 and a 12 month high of $27.22.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

