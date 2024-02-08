Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 22,306 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,306 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $18,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,443,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,250,000 after purchasing an additional 108,384 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,970,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,657,000 after purchasing an additional 99,252 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $405,315,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,682,000 after purchasing an additional 388,810 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,145,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,583,000 after acquiring an additional 19,618 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $111.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $99.03 and a 52 week high of $116.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.49.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

