J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 167,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned 2.99% of Invesco India ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco India ETF by 83.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 204,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 93,113 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco India ETF by 14,225.4% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 165,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 164,446 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco India ETF by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 40,799 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in Invesco India ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 146,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 14,065 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco India ETF by 184.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 59,472 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco India ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Invesco India ETF stock opened at $26.73 on Thursday. Invesco India ETF has a twelve month low of $19.95 and a twelve month high of $26.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.23. The firm has a market cap of $149.42 million, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.71.

About Invesco India ETF

PowerShares India Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Indus India Index (Index). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing substantially all of its assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary located in the Republic of Mauritius (the Subsidiary), which in turn invests at least 90% of its total assets in securities of Indian companies that consists of the Index, as well as American depositary receipts(ADR) and global depositary receipts (GDR) based on the securities in the Index.

