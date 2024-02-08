J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,074 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in LegalZoom.com were worth $3,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in LegalZoom.com by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,590,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,191,000 after buying an additional 1,100,847 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in LegalZoom.com by 11.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,353,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,990,000 after purchasing an additional 929,585 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in LegalZoom.com by 83.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,315,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,152 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in LegalZoom.com by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,043,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,765,000 after purchasing an additional 302,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 714.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,663,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,475 shares during the period. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LegalZoom.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LZ opened at $10.39 on Thursday. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.89 and a 52 week high of $15.68. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 207.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $167.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.09 million. LegalZoom.com had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 1.28%. On average, equities analysts predict that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LegalZoom.com news, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $279,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 660,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,379,963.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $279,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,379,963.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dipan Patel sold 15,099,993 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $163,683,924.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,146,521 shares of company stock valued at $164,194,385 in the last 90 days. 44.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.36.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

