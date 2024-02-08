J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.25 Million Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 228,801 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,357 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $4,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 18.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,916 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 10,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,451 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Teladoc Health

In other news, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 4,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $86,751.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,570 shares in the company, valued at $739,772.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Teladoc Health news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 14,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $301,302.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,995 shares in the company, valued at $792,062.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 4,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $86,751.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,570 shares in the company, valued at $739,772.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,672 in the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on TDOC shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.60.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $20.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $32.23.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

