MARBLEX One Day Volume Reaches $1.43 Million (MBX)

MARBLEX (MBX) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. MARBLEX has a total market capitalization of $70.24 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MARBLEX has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MARBLEX token can now be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00001492 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MARBLEX Token Profile

MARBLEX was first traded on March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 322,967,594 tokens and its circulating supply is 105,196,221 tokens. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial. The official website for MARBLEX is marblex.io.

MARBLEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 322,967,594 with 105,196,221.46590936 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 0.66781457 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $1,374,751.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

