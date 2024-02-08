Pacira BioSciences’ (PCRX) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $57.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 100.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PCRX. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.44.

Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $28.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 316.56 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.08. Pacira BioSciences has a 52 week low of $25.93 and a 52 week high of $48.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 17.8% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 122,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 18,596 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 6.7% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 191,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 105.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 108,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 55,679 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 9.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 11.9% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

