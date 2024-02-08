Timken (NYSE:TKR) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.80-6.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.79. The company issued revenue guidance of (2.5%) – (4.5%) to $4.55-4.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.70 billion. Timken also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.800-6.200 EPS.

Timken Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TKR opened at $81.57 on Thursday. Timken has a 1 year low of $65.71 and a 1 year high of $95.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.55.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.15. Timken had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Timken’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Timken will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Timken from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Timken from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Timken from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Timken in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Timken

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $370,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,578,898.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Timken

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Timken by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,450,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,808,000 after acquiring an additional 29,889 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Timken by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,773,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,420,000 after buying an additional 112,617 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Timken by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,922,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,132,000 after buying an additional 9,303 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Timken by 54.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,421,000 after buying an additional 562,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Timken by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 908,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,206,000 after buying an additional 29,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

Featured Articles

