J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $4.95 Million in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 35,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,954,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 936.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $161.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.82 and a 200 day moving average of $147.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $165.95.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total transaction of $521,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,721,624.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total transaction of $521,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,721,624.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.90, for a total transaction of $2,938,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 606,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,071,199.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,518,614 shares of company stock valued at $407,941,401 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.57.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

