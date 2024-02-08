J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 29,577 Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 29,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,029,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 149.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 14,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 142.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,043,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $177,499,000 after purchasing an additional 612,963 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 409.1% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 365,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $81,555,000 after purchasing an additional 293,758 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,797,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 10,781.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 33,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 33,531 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Albemarle from $152.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Albemarle from $212.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Albemarle from $200.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Albemarle from $308.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.16.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $115.04 on Thursday. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $108.39 and a twelve month high of $293.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.19.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

