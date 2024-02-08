J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $5,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at about $1,182,897,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at about $602,107,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 12.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,218,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,470 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2,358.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 989,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,382,000 after buying an additional 948,942 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,490,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,642,000 after buying an additional 609,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In related news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Up 0.0 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of WCN stock opened at $156.96 on Thursday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.12 and a 12 month high of $158.49. The stock has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.97.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Waste Connections

Waste Connections Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.