JUNO Price Hits $0.36 (JUNO)

JUNO (JUNO) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. JUNO has a total market capitalization of $28.76 million and approximately $152,502.94 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, JUNO has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. One JUNO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000808 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About JUNO

JUNO’s genesis date was September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 110,520,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,509,430 coins. JUNO’s official website is www.junonetwork.io. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. The official message board for JUNO is medium.com/@junonetwork.

JUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

