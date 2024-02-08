MUSE ENT NFT Reaches 1-Day Volume of $12.85 (MSCT)

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. In the last week, MUSE ENT NFT has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One MUSE ENT NFT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0270 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MUSE ENT NFT has a total market cap of $24.29 million and approximately $12.85 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MUSE ENT NFT

MUSE ENT NFT was first traded on June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent. MUSE ENT NFT’s official website is msksoft.io.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.02698347 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $12.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MUSE ENT NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MUSE ENT NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

