Bitcoin Price Up 6.5% Over Last 7 Days (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 8th. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $44,752.54 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $878.13 billion and approximately $25.59 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.32 or 0.00541469 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.34 or 0.00168358 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00018747 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000267 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,621,956 coins. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase.
