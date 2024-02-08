Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Trading 6.2% Higher

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) shot up 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.81 and last traded at $8.80. 311,090 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,952,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.29.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MLCO. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $9.60 price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.78.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.26.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 320.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLCO. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. 39.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

