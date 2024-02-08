Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Trading 6.6% Higher

Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) shot up 6.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.13 and last traded at $25.64. 96,424 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 436,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.06.
Autohome Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.07. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.27.
Autohome Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is an increase from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.
Autohome Company Profile
Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.
