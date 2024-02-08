Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Trading 6.6% Higher

Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) shot up 6.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.13 and last traded at $25.64. 96,424 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 436,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.06.

Autohome Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.07. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.27.

Autohome Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is an increase from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autohome

Autohome Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATHM. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Autohome in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autohome in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 169.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Autohome in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. 48.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

