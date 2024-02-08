Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Trading 7.7% Higher

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.85 and last traded at $2.80. Approximately 872,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 7,243,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LAZR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.14.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.08.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 million. Equities research analysts expect that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 17.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 4.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Luminar Technologies by 30.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 146,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 34,316 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Luminar Technologies by 23.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,623,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,272,000 after acquiring an additional 865,041 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Luminar Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,023,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,258,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.82% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

