ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (NYSEARCA:PFFL) Declares Dividend of $0.05

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (NYSEARCA:PFFL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0489 per share on Wednesday, February 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.

Shares of PFFL stock opened at $10.14 on Thursday. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $12.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.46.

