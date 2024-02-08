BitTorrent-New Trading Up 29.1% This Week (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 32.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $995.41 million and $107.63 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded up 29.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001464 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001915 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001983 BTC.

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent (New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent (New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent (New) is 0.00000111 USD and is up 43.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $67,865,371.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

