BitTorrent-New Trading Up 29.1% This Week (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 32.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $995.41 million and $107.63 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded up 29.1% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001610 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001464 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001286 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003018 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001915 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001983 BTC.
About BitTorrent-New
BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
