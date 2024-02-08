OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO) Announces $0.13 Monthly Dividend

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th.

OFS Credit Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of OCCIO stock opened at $23.75 on Thursday. OFS Credit has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $24.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.83 and its 200 day moving average is $23.50.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

