OFS Credit Company, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:OCCIO)

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th.

OFS Credit Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ OCCIO opened at $23.75 on Thursday. OFS Credit has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $24.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.50.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

