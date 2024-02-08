NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG) Announces $0.54 Monthly Dividend

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

NYSE:NXG opened at $35.09 on Thursday. NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund has a twelve month low of $30.32 and a twelve month high of $42.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.61.

In related news, insider Jerry V. Swank purchased 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.75 per share, for a total transaction of $300,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 33,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,125. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

