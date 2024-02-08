FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Fabrinet Issued By Northland Capmk (NYSE:FN)

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Fabrinet in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 6th. Northland Capmk analyst T. Savageaux forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $8.72 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Fabrinet’s current full-year earnings is $7.52 per share.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $685.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.33 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 17.27%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fabrinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Northland Securities lowered shares of Fabrinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.57.

FN opened at $193.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.06. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $90.19 and a 12 month high of $229.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Fabrinet by 652.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the third quarter valued at $47,000. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $539,436.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,649.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total value of $513,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,258,296.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $539,436.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,649.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

