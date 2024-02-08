FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Fabrinet Issued By Northland Capmk (NYSE:FN)

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2024

Fabrinet (NYSE:FNFree Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Fabrinet in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 6th. Northland Capmk analyst T. Savageaux forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $8.72 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Fabrinet’s current full-year earnings is $7.52 per share.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FNGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $685.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.33 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 17.27%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fabrinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Northland Securities lowered shares of Fabrinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Fabrinet

Fabrinet Trading Up 5.8 %

FN opened at $193.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.06. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $90.19 and a 12 month high of $229.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Fabrinet by 652.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the third quarter valued at $47,000. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $539,436.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,649.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total value of $513,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,258,296.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $539,436.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,649.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet

(Get Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.