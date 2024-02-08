Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,440,412 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 188% from the previous session’s volume of 500,621 shares.The stock last traded at $28.74 and had previously closed at $28.81.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.09 and its 200-day moving average is $27.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $566,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 6,019 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $10,039,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 348,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,744,000 after buying an additional 18,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

