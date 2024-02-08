Qudian (NYSE:QD) Shares Gap Down to $2.19

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.19, but opened at $2.14. Qudian shares last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 361,747 shares.

Qudian Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average is $2.05. The firm has a market cap of $501.66 million, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Qudian alerts:

Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Qudian had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 300.04%. The business had revenue of $4.06 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qudian

Qudian Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Qudian during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Qudian in the third quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Qudian by 205.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 18,631 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qudian in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Qudian in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Qudian Inc operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. It engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products, as well as provides technology development and services and research and development services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qudian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qudian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.