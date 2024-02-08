Qudian (NYSE:QD) Shares Gap Down to $2.19

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.19, but opened at $2.14. Qudian shares last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 361,747 shares.
Qudian Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average is $2.05. The firm has a market cap of $501.66 million, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.72.
Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Qudian had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 300.04%. The business had revenue of $4.06 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qudian
Qudian Company Profile
Qudian Inc operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. It engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products, as well as provides technology development and services and research and development services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Qudian
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- What MarketBeat’s comparison tool says for these 3 coffee stocks
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- UiPath’s AI bots can trigger its tipping point in 2024
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Why Cigna stock will be at fresh highs by March
Receive News & Ratings for Qudian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qudian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.