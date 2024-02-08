Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 780,528 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 593,163 shares.The stock last traded at $172.79 and had previously closed at $170.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALNY has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.95.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.1 %

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $183.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.92.

In related news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,125,655. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Featured Articles

