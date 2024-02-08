Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 101,530 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 190,036 shares.The stock last traded at $15.07 and had previously closed at $15.18.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NMRA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Neumora Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

Neumora Therapeutics Stock Up 5.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.00.

In other Neumora Therapeutics news, major shareholder Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc bought 3,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $40,216.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,131,207 shares in the company, valued at $49,491,859.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristina Burow bought 31,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $371,922.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,127,850 shares in the company, valued at $48,502,237.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 52,285 shares of company stock valued at $610,629.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMRA. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000.

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

