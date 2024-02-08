Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Shares Gap Down to $12.12

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.12, but opened at $11.79. Pearson shares last traded at $11.77, with a volume of 88,729 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Pearson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,056.67.

Get Pearson alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Pearson

Pearson Stock Down 0.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pearson

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day moving average is $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSO. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pearson by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Pearson by 83.5% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 35,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 16,070 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in Pearson by 208.4% during the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 969,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,128,000 after acquiring an additional 655,317 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 25.2% during the second quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 6.5% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. 2.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pearson

(Get Free Report)

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.