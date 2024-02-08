Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Shares Gap Down to $46.61

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.61, but opened at $44.84. Hillenbrand shares last traded at $45.01, with a volume of 41,196 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HI. CL King assumed coverage on Hillenbrand in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hillenbrand from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.86 and its 200 day moving average is $43.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $762.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.11 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.53%.

In other news, Director Helen W. Cornell bought 6,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $249,449.13. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,285.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan purchased 3,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.54 per share, with a total value of $124,788.24. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,346,434.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Helen W. Cornell purchased 6,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $249,449.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,691 shares in the company, valued at $449,285.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 10,902 shares of company stock worth $424,111 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

