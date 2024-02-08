Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Shares Gap Down to $34.42

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.42, but opened at $33.56. Kilroy Realty shares last traded at $34.23, with a volume of 286,511 shares changing hands.

KRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on Kilroy Realty from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

In other news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 5,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $206,339.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,198.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 5,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $206,339.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,198.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Osmond sold 3,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $146,814.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,926.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $350,235,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,892,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,820 shares in the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,572,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,230,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,961,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,600,000 after purchasing an additional 837,755 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the "company", "Kilroy") is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

