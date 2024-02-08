Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Announces Earnings Results

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $78.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.71. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $56.45 and a 52-week high of $78.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Institutional Trading of Cognizant Technology Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $374,413,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,148,963 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $801,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027,057 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,551,475 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $203,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,165 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 116.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,303,052 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $79,395,000 after purchasing an additional 700,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,415,954 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,365,793,000 after acquiring an additional 473,809 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CTSH. Wolfe Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

Read Our Latest Report on Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.