Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Announces Earnings Results

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $78.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.71. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $56.45 and a 52-week high of $78.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Institutional Trading of Cognizant Technology Solutions
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $374,413,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,148,963 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $801,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027,057 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,551,475 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $203,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,165 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 116.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,303,052 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $79,395,000 after purchasing an additional 700,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,415,954 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,365,793,000 after acquiring an additional 473,809 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.
