Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Shares Gap Up to $71.05

Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $71.05, but opened at $75.50. Skyline Champion shares last traded at $76.90, with a volume of 82,225 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SKY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Skyline Champion from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on SKY

Skyline Champion Trading Down 2.6 %

Insider Activity at Skyline Champion

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.00.

In other news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $1,368,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 238,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,381,154. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Skyline Champion

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,901,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,037,000 after buying an additional 275,120 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,864,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,842,000 after purchasing an additional 335,974 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,176,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,369,000 after purchasing an additional 151,251 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,445,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,535,000 after purchasing an additional 721,040 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 7.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,415,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,520,000 after buying an additional 162,051 shares during the last quarter.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Featured Articles

