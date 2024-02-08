ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ARCB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on ArcBest in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen raised their price target on ArcBest from $141.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on ArcBest from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ArcBest has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $142.33.

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $140.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ArcBest has a 1-year low of $82.18 and a 1-year high of $146.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.83 and a 200-day moving average of $111.42.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.25. ArcBest had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.07%.

In other ArcBest news, Director Janice E. Stipp sold 3,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total transaction of $415,003.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,058.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in ArcBest by 15,450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in ArcBest during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

