Balanced Commercial Property Announces Dividend of GBX 0.44 (LON:BCPT)

Balanced Commercial Property (LON:BCPT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.44 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BCPT opened at GBX 78.88 ($0.99) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £553.40 million, a P/E ratio of -280.36 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 71.93 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 68.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.65, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 3.43. Balanced Commercial Property has a fifty-two week low of GBX 60 ($0.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 92.20 ($1.16).

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

